NEWBERRY — Wolves basketball standout Jada Brown has been named the South Atlantic Conference WePlayed Sports Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played during week seven of the 2025-26 season, the Conference announced today.

Brown, a freshman from Richmond Hill, Ga., keyed an overtime win for Newberry against Tusculum on Saturday. Brown poured in a career-best 25 points and added a career-high 15 rebounds in the Wolves 75-71 win. She made 10-of-14 field goals, all five free throw attempts, dished out two assists, had a steal and grabbed 10 offensive rebounds to spark the Wolves to their third consecutive conference win.

Over her last two games, Brown has scored 35 points, grabbed 29 rebounds and made 15 of 21 shots for 71.4%.

The Wolves are 9-3 overall and 3-3 in the South Atlantic Conference and are off to their best start since the 2018-19 season (11-3) and are the most wins for the program since the 2021-22 season.