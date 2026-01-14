NEWBERRY — Running back Jonah Norris (Lexington HS), kicker Burke Nettles (Kingsland, Ga.), defensive tackle Brandon Pontoon (Wagener-Salley HS), center Davion Pyles (Irmo HS), offensive tackle Vance Ventry (Rock Hill Northwestern HS), linebacker Charles Smith (Dorman HS), tight end Gray Leaphart (Gilbert HS) and linebacker Bryce Foster (Greer HS) were named to the 2025 NCAA Division 2 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team.

To be eligible, student-athletes must be a sophomore and have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and compete in 90 percent of the institution’s games.

Norris and Foster are majoring in Physical Education Teacher Certification, Nettles is a graduate student majoring in Leadership, Pontoon is majoring in Computer Science, Pyles is majoring in Teaching, Learning, and Curriculum, Ventry and Smith in Business Administration and Leaphart in Computer Science.