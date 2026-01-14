NEWBERRY — Newberry senior Drake Downs has been named the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.

Downs, a senior from Simpsonville, S.C., delivered an efficient and impactful week for Newberry College, averaging 20.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the field across two South Atlantic Conference contests in just 25.5 minutes per game. He opened the week with 16 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks at Lenoir-Rhyne, then followed with a standout showing in an 82–72 victory over Lincoln Memorial, pouring in 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting (61.1%) while adding five rebounds and a steal. The honor marks the second time this season Downs has received the recognition.

The Wolves return home on Wednesday, January 14, hosting Wingate at 7:30 p.m.