Newberry College removes interim tag from Cy Wainwright

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has officially removed the interim tag from Cy Wainwright, naming him the permanent head coach of the women’s wrestling program, while also announcing the addition of Jacob Brasseur as associate head coach.

Wainwright, who previously served as the Wolves’ head men’s wrestling coach, stepped into the interim role and quickly established continuity and momentum within the women’s program. A former national champion wrestler at Newberry, Wainwright brings a championship pedigree to the position along with years of collegiate coaching experience and a strong track record of athlete development. In addition to his coaching responsibilities, he also serves as a sports management professor on campus, further strengthening his connection to the college’s academic mission.

“I feel like our student-athletes and this program have hit the jackpot with our new women’s wrestling coaching staff” said Vice President for Athletics, Sean Johnson. “Cy has done an amazing job in the past seven weeks creating a terrific culture for our current student-athletes and has been very successful in adding new student-athletes to the program. His record of success as a student-athlete, coach and educator and loyalty to Newberry College are second to none. Jacob has an outstanding background as a student-athlete and coach and I feel he and Cy will create a pathway success for our program for years to come.”

During his tenure at Newberry, Wainwright has been instrumental in building competitive rosters, fostering academic success, and strengthening the overall wrestling culture within the department. His transition from interim to permanent head coach signals stability and continued growth for the program.

Joining Wainwright’s staff is Brasseur, a rising coach with strong ties to wrestling in South Carolina and a proven ability to develop athletes at multiple levels. A graduate of Presbyterian College, Brasseur was a five-year member of the wrestling program and earned Academic All-American honors while competing.

Brasseur brings recent coaching experience from Lexington High School, where he served as both assistant and head coach. He played a key role in program development, including the expansion of women’s wrestling, growth in participation numbers, and competitive success at the state level. Under his leadership, the program saw increased youth engagement, improved dual meet performance, and the emergence of state-level competitors.

“Jacob is an outstanding addition to our staff,” Wainwright said. “His energy, recruiting ability, and experience building programs—especially on the women’s side—will have an immediate impact. He understands what it takes to grow the sport and support student-athletes both on and off the mat.”

In his role as associate head coach, Brasseur will assist with recruiting, athlete development, and day-to-day operations, with a particular emphasis on continuing to elevate the women’s wrestling program.

The announcement marks a significant step forward for Newberry women’s wrestling as the program continues to build on its foundation and compete at a high level nationally.