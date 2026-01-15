PROSPERITY — An argument between two individuals left one person wounded, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday on social media.

Officers responded to Swittenburg Drive in Prosperity to a person with a single gunshot wound to the lower leg. EMS and Prosperity Rescue responded to the scene and transported the person to an area hospital. The social media post said the wound did not appear to be life-threatening and that the two individuals appeared to know one another.

