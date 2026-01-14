NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletics Department ranks #19 out of 302 NCAA Division 2 programs in the final fall Learfield Directors’ Cup standings.
It’s the highest ranking ever for the program.
The ranking was achieved by the finishes by the Wolves’ field hockey (national championship game) and football (national semifinals) teams.
1. UC Colorado Springs
2. Wingate
3. Colorado School of Mines
4. Anderson
5. Grand Valley State
6. West Florida
6. Western Colorado
8. Flagler
8. Western Washington
10. Cal Poly Pomona
11. Gannon
12. Franklin Pierce
13. Kutztown
14. Pittsburg State
15. Washburn
16. Point Loma Nazarene
17. West Texas A&M
18. Minnesota State
19. Newberry College
19. Bentley
19. Ferris State
22. Cedarville
23. Adams State
24. Indianapolis
25. Shippensburg