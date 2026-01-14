NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletics Department ranks #19 out of 302 NCAA Division 2 programs in the final fall Learfield Directors’ Cup standings.

It’s the highest ranking ever for the program.

The ranking was achieved by the finishes by the Wolves’ field hockey (national championship game) and football (national semifinals) teams.

1. UC Colorado Springs

2. Wingate

3. Colorado School of Mines

4. Anderson

5. Grand Valley State

6. West Florida

6. Western Colorado

8. Flagler

8. Western Washington

10. Cal Poly Pomona

11. Gannon

12. Franklin Pierce

13. Kutztown

14. Pittsburg State

15. Washburn

16. Point Loma Nazarene

17. West Texas A&M

18. Minnesota State

19. Newberry College

19. Bentley

19. Ferris State

22. Cedarville

23. Adams State

24. Indianapolis

25. Shippensburg