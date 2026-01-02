NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior quarterback Reed Charpia finished sixth in the Harlon Hill Trophy voting.

It is the highest finish ever for a Newberry College football player and he received five first place votes.

Both Raleigh Yeldell (2016) and Mario Anderson (2022) finished ninth in the national voting.

The award is given to the individual selected as the most valuable player in NCAA Division 2.

Charpia led Newberry College to its best season in school history with a trip to the NCAA Division 2 semifinals, the 2025 South Atlantic Conference title and a 12-2 record, the most wins in school history.

He was the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a first team All-SAC selection after setting school single season records for most yards passing (3,978), 296 completions (326) and touchdown passes (30).

Charpia finished the season with the third most passing yards in the country, ninth in passing yards per game (284.1), 10th best completion percentage (.672), tied for 10th in passing touchdowns and accomplished all of it despite being ranked 69th in the country in average yards per completion (12.2).

In his first year as a fulltime starter, Charpia transformed the Wolves from a team that posted a combined 7-14 record and the 11th best pass offense in the league the last two seasons to a league title, the top passing offense in the conference.

In six games against teams ranked in the top 10 in Super Region 2 he averaged 313.5 yards passing per game with 17 touchdowns and a 67.9 completion percentage.

In four NCAA playoff games he threw for 1,296 yards (324 yards per game) and seven touchdowns including a 416-yard, two touchdown performance in the Wolves 24-17 win over #9 West Florida.

In the team’s nine one-score victories, Charpia threw the game winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter or overtime four times, all against teams ranked in the top ten in the region, two of which went to the playoffs (Wingate, West Florida, Carson-Newman, Emory & Henry).

In two other games he led game winning drives that culminated in field goals with under 25 seconds remaining that won the game.

In the fourth quarter and overtime Charpia has completed 75.7% of his passes (75-99) for 995 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

Newberry outscored their opponents 111-72 in the fourth quarter this year.

He did not throw an interception the final five games of the regular season and had a streak of 204 passes thrown without an interception.

His 30 touchdown passes are 27 more than the Wolves threw all of 2025 (3).

Charpia’s 416 yards passing against West Florida in the playoffs are the seventh most in Newberry single season history and the most in ever in a postseason game. He also threw for 413 yards (8th best) and six touchdowns (tied for 2nd best) in the team’s 43-42 overtime win against Wingate.

In his two seasons with the Wolves, last year he played in only six games due to injury, he has 4,955 yards passing with 33 touchdowns, becoming just the seventh player in Newberry history to amass 4,000 yards passing. His 33 touchdown passes are tied for seventh in school history, and his 396 completions are sixth despite ranking eighth in pass attempts (603).

Total | Player |Class | Pos. |School | Votes: 1st 2nd 3rd

193 | Curtis Allen Sr. RB Virginia Union; 42 27 13

101 | Andrew Miller Jr. RB Harding; 17 16 18

101 | Gavin Sukup Sr. QB Indianapolis; 14 19 21

76 | Jack Strand Sr. QB Minnesota State Moorhead; 12 14 12

56 | Judd Novak Jr. QB Kutztown; 8 9 14

40 | Reed Charpia Sr. QB Newberry College; 5 5 15

36 | Drew Nash Sr. QB Western Colorado; 5 8 5

21 | Marcus Stokes So. QB West Florida; 1 6 6