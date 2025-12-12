NEWBERRY — In a special ceremony today at Wiles Chapel, seven Newberry College football student-athletes and one graduate assistant received their degrees today ahead of Saturday’s NCAA Division 2 road playoff game at Albany State.

Regular graduation is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 a.m., but since the Wolves will be on the road the college created a special ceremony for the students who will be out of town and unable to attend.

Those receiving their undergraduate degrees were Mikey Blandin, Keith Desaussure, Jaden Kinard, Jonathan Sexton, Hampton Smith and Dwayne Wright. Those receiving their graduate degrees were Noah Mangum and Burke Nettles.