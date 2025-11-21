AUGUSTA, GA – The Newberry College women’s basketball team continued its strong start to the 2025–26 campaign on Saturday afternoon, securing a 73–63 victory over North Greenville at the George A. Christenberry Fieldhouse. With the win, the Wolves open the season 2–0 for the first time since 2018, a year that famously began with a nine-game winning streak. Newberry’s energy, pressure, and efficiency on both ends of the floor were evident from the opening tip as they established control early and never surrendered their advantage.

The Wolves set the tone with a 14–11 first-quarter lead, but it was the second period where they separated themselves. Newberry erupted for 25 points in the frame, using defensive intensity to force eight turnovers and convert them into transition opportunities. Jada Brown fueled the offensive push, attacking the lane consistently and finishing strong around the rim, helping Newberry take a 39–28 lead into the break. Rickell Brown also delivered a dominant first half, scoring at all three levels and providing a steady presence that kept momentum firmly in Newberry’s favor. Her performance continued an impressive start to the season, coming off a strong outing yesterday against Barton where she poured in 21 points.

Newberry continued to roll in the third quarter, outscoring North Greenville 21–11 to extend their lead to 21. The Wolves connected from the perimeter as Hannah Nimmo and Marykate Kent knocked down timely shots, while the defensive execution remained sharp, holding the Crusaders to 1-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc in the period. Even when North Greenville made a late push in the fourth, Newberry maintained composure, securing key stops and managing possessions effectively to keep the outcome comfortable.

Rickell Brown led all scorers with an impressive 26-point performance on 10-of-17 shooting while adding six rebounds and three steals. Jada Brown finished with 16 points and six rebounds, continuing her strong presence in the paint. Marykate Kent added seven points and three assists, and Reghan Williams provided six points with clean, steady minutes in the backcourt. Destiny Mattison offered valuable contributions off the bench with four rebounds and three assists, helping Newberry maintain rhythm through rotations. As a team, the Wolves shot 47 percent from the field and 87 percent from the free throw line while scoring 46 points in the paint and generating 17 points off turnovers.

The win not only highlights Newberry’s balanced attack but also marks another early milestone for a program looking to build momentum throughout the season. The Wolves return home on November 19 at 5 p.m. for their first home game of the year, aiming to carry their early-season success into Eleazer Arena.