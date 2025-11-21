NEWBERRY — Parker and Payton Keeler each scored a goal, Wibien Dahmen and Amber Tozana also scored as the #1 seed Newberry College Wolves improved to 19-0 on the season and advanced to the national semifinals with a NCAA Tournament quarterfinal 4-1 victory at Setzler Field over Bentley (Mass.).

Newberry will face West Chester (Pa.) in the national semifinals Friday at a time to be determined in Bloomsburg, Pa. The Wolves outshot the Falcons 23-5 and had a 9-5 advantage on penalty corners. Newberry was also 1-for-2 on penalty shots.

After a scoreless first quarter, Parker Keeler drew a penalty shot just 33 seconds into the second quarter, but Bentley goalkeeper Annie Lorenz made a sprawling save.

Just three and a half minutes later, Keeler made this one count as she scored the first goal of the game at the 19:07 mark to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead. It was her 19th goal of the season.

Just four minutes later Dahmen scored on an assist from Lieke Varenkamp. It was Dahmen’s 16th goal of the season and Varenkamp’s ninth assist of the year. The Wolves took a 2-0 advantage into halftime.

Tozana, just a freshman, scored her 10th goal of the year just under five minutes into the second half to give the Wolves a 3-0 advantage and give Newberry it’s fifth double-digit goal scorer of the season. Seven minutes later Payton Keeler scored on a penalty shot for her 11th goal of the year to make it 4-0.

Bentley spoiled a possible shutout with a goal with just over eight minutes left in the game. It was the first ever win in the NCAA Tournament for a South Atlantic Conference team in just the league’s second appearance.

Tozana finished five total shots, four on goal, Parker Keeler had four shots, all on goal, and Wolves goalkeeper Ayanda Mangenah finished with two saves.