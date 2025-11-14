WINGATE, N.C. — The Newberry College men’s and women’s cross country teams closed out their 2025 seasons on Saturday, November 8, at the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Championships, hosted by Wingate University. Competing against some of the region’s strongest programs, both squads battled through the rolling hills of Wingate’s course to cap off a season of steady growth and resilience.

Women’s 6K Recap

The Wolves women’s team placed 23rd overall with a team score of 618 points in the 6,000-meter race. Freshman Olivia Hare led the way for Newberry, running a personal-best 25:17.15 to finish 99th overall in a field that featured over 160 competitors. Her performance highlighted a strong close to her first collegiate cross country season.

Hare was followed closely by her teammates, who packed well to secure the Wolves’ team standing. Each Newberry runner showed steady effort across the challenging regional course, marking an encouraging finish to the fall campaign as the program continues to build depth and experience.

Wingate University won the women’s team title with an impressive 29 points, followed by Catawba (45) and Flagler (88).

Men’s 10K Recap

On the men’s side, junior Tyler Shumate once again paced the Wolves, finishing 72nd overall in 34:44.30 to lead Newberry to a 21st-place team finish with 611 points. Shumate capped his 2025 season as Newberry’s consistent frontrunner, maintaining his status as one of the SAC’s top Division II runners.

The Wolves’ scoring lineup rounded out behind Shumate with a pack that demonstrated grit through the extended 10,000-meter distance, their longest race of the year. Competing against powerhouse programs such as Wingate, Anderson, and Catawba, Newberry continued to show its competitive spirit and improvement throughout the season.