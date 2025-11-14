TEMPE, AZ – The Newberry College women’s triathlon team closed out its 2025 campaign on a high note, competing among the nation’s best at the NCAA Women’s Collegiate Triathlon Championship in Tempe, Arizona. Under the bright desert sun, the Wolves showed heart, focus, and steady improvement, finishing the season as one of the top-emerging programs in Division II.

Junior Kayleigh Geel led the Wolves across the finish line, clocking a time of 1:18:47 to place 60th overall in a deep championship field. Geel started strong in the swim with a 12:11 split, then maintained her pace through a controlled bike leg and a fast 22:44 run to secure Newberry’s top finish.

Right behind her was sophomore Anna Laskodi, who battled through the heat to finish in 1:21:33, good for 73rd place. Laskodi powered through a consistent bike segment (41:18) and a determined run of 24:20 to solidify her second-place standing among the Wolves.

Freshman Daritzamar Estrada Flores rounded out Newberry’s lineup, finishing in 1:23:31 for 80th place in her first NCAA Championship appearance. Estrada Flores showed impressive composure for a first-year athlete, holding steady through each leg and finishing with a 25:51 run split.

Race Results

Kayleigh Geel (Jr.) – 1:18:47 (Swim 12:11 | Bike 42:11 | Run 22:44)

Anna Laskodi (So.) – 1:21:33 (Swim 14:09 | Bike 41:18 | Run 24:20)

Daritzamar Estrada Flores (Fr.) – 1:23:31 (Swim 14:34 | Bike 41:30 | Run 25:51)