NEWBERRY – The Newberry Wolves wrapped up their 2025 regular season Wednesday night with a 4–0 loss to No. 4 Anderson (S.C.) at Smith Road Complex. With the result, the Wolves finish the regular season 6–4–4 overall and 2–4–4 in South Atlantic Conference play.

The Trojans struck first in the 37th minute and added three second-half goals to secure the win.

Ben Curtis led the Wolves with four shots, while Alex Lopez and Benjamin Martinez each added one shot on goal. In net, Charlie Clark recorded four saves across 90 minutes of action.

Despite the setback, Newberry closed the season with a playoff berth still alive. Stay up to date on newberrywolves.com to see how the season closes.