SIMPSONSVILLE, S.C. – The Newberry College women’s wrestling team hit the mats this weekend at the South Carolina Women`s Wrestling Showcase, taking on a competitive slate of opponents that included Presbyterian College, Huntingdon College, and Allen University. Despite several strong individual performances, the Wolves came up short in the team scores.

In the opening duel against Presbyterian, the Wolves battled hard but fell 43–3. Lainey Hooper and Celeste Welch each provided bright spots for Newberry, with Welch earning a team point in her match at 110 pounds and Hooper picking up a decision victory at 124 pounds.

Newberry rebounded with a solid showing against Huntingdon, where the Wolves earned a 13–36 team score. Hooper continued her winning ways with a dominant first-period fall, while Brittany Gordon also secured a pin at 131 pounds. At 180, Irie Edwards capped off the dual with a hard-fought 12–4 decision victory to add three more points for the Wolves.

In their final matchup of the day, the Wolves faced Allen University and battled through several close contests before falling 34–8. Hooper again led the way with her third win of the event, recording a pin at 124 pounds. Gordon earned a draw at 131 pounds, and Gabrielle Cordes and Ava Hicks each picked up key team points with technical falls in their respective bouts.

The Wolves will hit the mats again on November 8th at the Mount Olive Open in Mount Olive, NC.