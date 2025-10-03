NEWBERRY – The Newberry College women’s soccer team took its first defeat of the season Saturday evening, dropping a 2-1 decision to Carson-Newman in South Atlantic Conference play at the Smith Road Complex.

Carson-Newman opened the scoring in the 11th minute, but the Wolves responded just 12 minutes later when Molly Quartly finished a cross from Mikaela Warburton to tie the match at 1-1. The game remained even until the 75th minute, when the Eagles netted the game-winner.

Despite the result, Newberry’s defense and goalkeeper Madison Gutierrez continued to show resilience, with Gutierrez making three saves while the back line of Emily Castaneda, Sydney Gusewelle, and Avalina Espinoza limited Carson-Newman to just five shots on goal. The Wolves generated six shots of their own and earned a second-half corner as they tried for the equalizer.

With the loss, Newberry moves to 5-1-1 overall and 1-1 in SAC play, snapping both their unbeaten streak and shutout streak but remaining in strong position early in the conference standings. The Wolves face Lenoir-Rhyne in their next match on the road on October 4th at 7pm.