NEWBERRY — Chapin-Newberry is excited to announce our 2025 schedule with 9 games to be played at Newberry College’s Smith Road Complex.

Chapin-Newberry will be led again this Summer by Head Coach Ryan Stoudemire assisted by Joey Smith, Jordan O’Cain, Marion Baker and new pitching coach Brandon White. Notable games this Summer include two games versus the newly formed Collegiate Wood Bat team the Joanna Hornets. We are also very excited to celebrate our 10th Anniversary of our 2015 American Legion World Series championship team.

There will also be a special reunion ceremony at one of our home games to be announced in the near future. More information can be found at our web page at WWW.SCALB.ORG under Chapin-Newberry. Chapin-Newberry is sponsored by Post 193 in Chapin and Post 24 in Newberry.