WINGATE, N.C. – The No. 20-ranked Newberry College Wolves delivered a gutsy performance on Wednesday night, going on the road and knocking off No. 5 Wingate in a thrilling 14-13 battle at Irwin Belk Stadium.

Newberry set the tone early, jumping out to a 6-2 lead in the first quarter behind a fast-paced offensive attack. The Wolves continued their strong play in the second quarter, heading into halftime with an 8-5 advantage. The second half saw Wingate battle back, but key plays down the stretch allowed Newberry to hold on for the victory.

Leading the offensive effort, Gage Vigar delivered a team-high three goals, including two on the power play, while also adding an assist. Scott Williams recorded a hat trick of his own, with a crucial goal late in the fourth quarter to keep the Wolves ahead. Liam Vollans played a pivotal role, tallying two goals and two assists, while Jonny Maclean and Shane Halliwell each found the back of the net twice. Ayden Snow also contributed to the scoring effort with a goal and two assists, helping Newberry’s offense stay in rhythm.

Defensively, the Wolves controlled possession by winning 16 of 28 faceoffs, with Colby Rodgers securing 13 wins at the X. In goal, Ben McMullen was a difference-maker, making 16 crucial saves to anchor the defense. Newberry also excelled in transition, successfully clearing 15 of 20 attempts, while their special teams capitalized on key opportunities, converting 3-of-7 power-play chances.

With this massive road win, the Wolves improve to 6-3 overall and remain unbeaten in SAC play at 3-0. Newberry will be back at home this Saturday, hosting Catawba College at 3 p.m.