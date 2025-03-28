NEWBERRY — After falling on March 19th to Wingate in a one point loss, the Newberry College women’s lacrosse team delivered a commanding performance rolling past Catawba 19-6 at Setzler Field.

Senior attacker Emma Jobs led the charge with a phenomenal seven-goal outing, adding two assists to spearhead Newberry’s offensive explosion. Serena Elias also starred, netting five goals and contributing an assist, while Dakota Beasley and Mackenzie Watson each tallied two goals to add to the Wolves’ offensive depth.

The Wolves wasted no time taking control, jumping out to a 4-2 lead in the first quarter behind early goals from Jobs, Beasley, and Elias. The Wolves kept their foot on the gas, outscoring Catawba 6-2 in the second quarter to build a commanding 10-4 halftime advantage.

Catawba attempted to stay in the contest but Newberry’s relentless attack proved too much to handle. The Wolves dominated possession, outshooting the visitors 41-17, including a staggering 29-10 advantage in shots on goal.

The second half belonged entirely to Newberry, as the Wolves outscored Catawba 9-2 over the final two quarters. Jobs continued her scoring spree, adding three more goals in the third and fourth periods, while Nicole Dinapoli, Trysten Burns, and Amelia Hawkes also found the back of the net to seal the blowout victory.

Defensively, Newberry forced 24 turnovers, with standout performances from Morgan Parsons and Julia Zayachkowsky, who disrupted Catawba’s rhythm throughout the game. Goalkeepers Mackenzie Dorr and Presley Green combined for four saves, holding Catawba to just six goals, including a scoreless fourth quarter.

With the win, Newberry improves to 7-3 overall and 4-1 in SAC play, strengthening their position in the conference standings. The Wolves will look to carry their momentum into their next matchup against Limestone University on March 29th at Gaffney, S.C.