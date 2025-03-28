NEWBERRY — Newberry Wolves Softball split their Saturday doubleheader against Limestone, dropping game one, 6-2, before rebounding with a 9-6 victory in game two. The Wolves’ offense came alive in the second matchup, using clutch run production and a strong finish to secure the win and earn a key conference split at the Smith Road Complex.

Game One: Newberry 2, Limestone 6

The Wolves and Saints got started early in the first inning when Maddy Staples launched a leadoff home run, tying the game with Limestone’s opening run. Ella Stone later added an RBI groundout in the fifth, taking a 2-1 lead before Limestone broke through.

Limestone responded with a two-run sixth inning and tacked on three more runs in the seventh. Newberry managed five total hits, with Staples leading the way at 2-for-4, and GraceAnn Thompkins at 2-for-3.

Lindsey Foster (7-8) battled in the circle, tossing six innings while allowing three earned runs on six hits. However, Limestone’s late surge proved to be the difference.

Game Two: Newberry 9, Limestone 6

Newberry’s offense was firing on all cylinders, scoring in all six innings, including a three-run sixth inning to put the game away. Peyton Little delivered the big blow with a two-run home run in the sixth, with Bethany Pigg adding a solo home run at the very next bat. Stone went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Staples and Thompkins also contributed multi-hit games, keeping the pressure on Limestone’s pitching staff.

On the mound, Natalie Wescott (7-5) went the distance, tossing a complete game, allowing six runs on 15 hits while striking out four. Despite Limestone’s 15-hit attack, Wescott worked out of multiple jams to secure the win and close out the top of the seventh with the tying run at the plate?.

The Wolves will build off this recent victory when they face UVA Wise in a road doubleheader on Wednesday, March 26 at 1pm and 3pm.