NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s tennis team secured a hard-fought 4-2 victory, while the men’s team fell 1-4 in a competitive match against Lenoir-Rhyne.

Women’s Team Clinches Big Win

The Wolves women’s squad delivered a dominant performance, fueled by key singles victories and a competitive showing in doubles play. Newberry’s doubles duo Emma Arnal and Renee Dorval set the tone with a 6-4 win over Enrica Favaron and Claudia Orsini.Then, Lina Sarhan and Hazel Vernon fought hard but fell 6-2 to Nellie Wahlberg and Esther Magnusson. Margarita Roshka and Alexa Gamborino put up a strong effort but were just short, falling 7-5.

In singles, Newberry turned the tide, winning three critical matches. Lina Sarhan fought off a tough challenge from Nellie Wahlberg, securing a 6-0, 7-5 win. Emma Arnal battled but fell to Runa Muderrisoglu 6-1, 6-0. The Wolves showed resilience as Margarita Roshka, Renee Dorval, and Hazel Vernon stepped up to secure crucial points, leading Newberry to the overall team victory.

Women’s Match Results

Doubles

Emma Arnal / Renee Dorval def. Enrica Favaron / Claudia Orsini – 6-4

Nellie Wahlberg / Esther Magnusson def. Lina Sarhan / Hazel Vernon – 6-2

Runa Muderrisoglu / Alexa Allison def. Margarita Roshka / Alexa Gamborino – 7-5

Singles

Runa Muderrisoglu def. Emma Arnal – 6-1, 6-0

Lina Sarhan def. Nellie Wahlberg – 6-0, 7-5

Margarita Roshka vs. Esther Magnusson – 6-7(0), 4-4 (15-15) (Unfinished)

Aina Miralles def. Claudia Orsini – 6-4, 6-3

Alexa Gamborino def. Enrica Favaron – 6-0, 6-2

Renee Dorval def. Natalie Howell – 6-0, 6-3

Men’s Team Battles in Tough Loss

The men’s team showed determination but came up short in a 2-4 loss. Doubles play proved to be a challenge, as Newberry dropped the first two matches. James Vincent and Daniel Watson fell 6-4, while Senthen Reddy and Lucas Mruk were defeated 6-2. Joshua Fritz and David Negzaoui had their match left unfinished at 5-5.

In singles, James Vincent led the charge with a gritty 6-4, 6-3 victory securing a point for Newberry. Daniel Watson fought against Rufus Plane but ultimately fell 6-4, 6-0. Senthen Reddy, Lucas Mruk, Joshua Fritz, and David Negzaoui battled in their respective matches but were unable to turn the tide in Newberry’s favor.

The Wolves will hit the courts again on Tuesday, March 25 at the Oakland Tennis Center to go up against Catawba College.

Men’s Match Results

Doubles

Vadym Rogynskyi / Rufus Plane def. James Vincent / Daniel Watson – 6-4

Nevio Dux / Connor Donley def. Senthen Reddy / Lucas Mruk – 6-2

Joshua Fritz / David Negzaoui vs. Mattias Selde / Zachary Cox – 5-5 (Unfinished)

Singles

James Vincent def. Nevio Dux – 6-4, 6-3

Rufus Plane def. Daniel Watson – 6-4, 6-0

Zachary Cox vs. David Negzaoui – 7-5, 5-7, 2-1 (Unfinished)

Vadym Rogynskyi def. Joshua Fritz – 5-7, 6-3, 6-0

Raphael Champaud vs. Gabriel Fernandez – 6-7(0), 7-5, 2-3 (Unfinished)

Connor Donley def. Lucas Mruk – 6-3, 6-4