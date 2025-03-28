FLORENCE, S.C. – The Newberry College Acrobatics & Tumbling team showcased resilience and improvement in its dual meet at Francis Marion, posting a final score of 98.800. The Wolves put together a strong performance in the Pyramid event, earning 22.50 out of a possible 30 points. The Inversion (8.40) and Open (8.60) heats highlighted their precision and teamwork.

In the Toss event, Newberry earned a solid 8.10 in the Open Heat, showcasing their explosive power and well-timed execution. The Synchronized Toss Heat also showed promise, contributing valuable points to the team’s total.

Throughout the meet, Newberry continued to gain experience in the Acro and Tumbling events. In tumbling, the Wolves found success in the Open Pass (7.350) and Aerial Pass (5.375), proving their ability to land key skills under pressure.

The Wolves continue to improve and will look to build on their strengths in the next competition. They will host their final home tri-meet on Thursday, March 28.