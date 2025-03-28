NEWBERRY — Newberry College received some solid pitching performances but it wasn’t enough as nationally ranked Catawba swept the Wolves 10-1 and 5-3.

In game one freshman starting pitcher Chansen Cole allowed only two earned runs on five hits over six innings while striking out six.

Catawba broke open a close 4-1 game with three runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

In the nightcap reliever Brayden Gilson pitched three and two-thirds innings of relief without allowing an earned run.

Jesse Free had a pair of hits and Josh Bandry drove in the only run in game one with an rbi triple in the second inning.

Bryson Nuckols had three hits including a pair of doubles, Kade Faircloth drove in Nuckols in the first inning with a sacrifice fly and Cooper Gentry drove in a run with a single in the fifth.

The Wolves (15-16, 5-13) will return to action Friday, March 28when they host Coker in game one of a three-game conference series starting at 6:00 p.m. at Smith Road Complex.

Wednesday, March 19 vs USC Aiken

The Newberry Wolves used a five-run outburst across the sixth and seventh innings to secure a 5-2 comeback victory over USC Aiken on Tuesday night at the Smith Road Complex.

Newberry was held scoreless through five innings before breaking through in the sixth with three runs, highlighted by clutch RBI hits from Wilson Wages, Cooper Gentry, and Luke White. The Wolves added two more insurance runs in the seventh to take control of the game. Gentry went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Chandler Mims had a key pinch-hit single and came around to score.

On the mound, Hunter French got the start, tossing three innings of just one run and a strikeout. Wyatt Carey shut the door in relief, going strong for four innings, earning the win with a game closing strikeout.