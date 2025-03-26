PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Lady Rebels continue to roll through the competition on the softball diamond. Mid-Carolina( 5-4, 4-0 region 3-AA) sweeps Eau Claire(0-3, 0-2 region 3-AA) in doubleheader to extend their win streak.

Game One:Mid-Carolina 14, Eau Claire 0

The two region opponents got together for the first time this season on Tuesday, March 25 and the Lady Rebels were looking to keep their win streak alive. Well, they had no problems doing that against a rebuilding Shamrocks squad. Gabi Riddle got the start in the circle for Mid-Carolina and she had a flawless pitching performance. She pitched three innings, had six strikeouts and didn’t give up a hit.

The Lady Rebels also had a great night at the plate as well. They didn’t get a chance to hit much because of the lackluster pitching from their opponents. The home team remained patient at the plate, took their walks and displayed good base running.

Mid-Carolina scored six runs in the bottom half of the first inning and scored another eight runs in the bottom half of second inning to put the game away. They Rebels easily cruised to a 14-0 win over the visiting Shamrocks in game one of the double header.

Savannah Moore had a RBI single and Malloree Grimsley had a RBI double to register the only two hits of the game for either team.

Game Two: Mid-Carolina 16, Eau Claire 0

After a quick 10 minute break between games, both teams returned to the field to start game two of the doubleheader. The Lady Rebels were the road team in the second game and were at the plate first. It went much like the first game, and they remained patient at the plate. They quickly got the bases loaded and scored six runs at the top half of the first inning.

Mid-Carolina were flawless again in the circle. The visitors had a base runner to reach base in the second inning after the Lady Rebels mishandled a routine ground ball. That was the only base runner for the visitors in both games.

The home team added nine runs in the second inning and another run in the third inning to sweep the doubleheader. Mary Grace Bryant was responsible for one of their two hits by the Lady Rebels in game two that scored two runs.

“We had a really tough schedule early and had some bumps in the road, but they have shown perseverance. They have continued to fight for each other and battle. Now we are starting to swing the bat like we are capable of doing on last week and now we are winning,” said Rebels’ head coach Joey Long.

Mid-Carolina will be right back in action on Wednesday, March 26 for their second meeting of the year against Strom Thurmond. They lost a close battle, 4-2, against them on March 14. Long also spoke on the early season rematch against the Rebels of Strom Thrumond after the game.

“We are looking for us to come out and hit the ball better unlike we did at their place. We are swinging the bat better as a team and we are looking for a little revenge. I told them that if we are play like we are capable then it would be a big win for us,” said Long.

First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews