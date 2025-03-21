CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers men’s basketball team completed another good season after many had doubts that last season’s magical tournament run was a fluke. They finished the season with a 27-6 overall record and were second in the final regular season standings for the ACC with 18-2 conference record.

The team made it to the semifinals of the ACC tournament, but loss to Louisville, 76-73, after a controversial missed call on senior point guard Chase Hunter in the final seconds of regulation. Hunter drove to the basket and was knocked down by two Cardinals’ defenders. The foul would’ve gave the Tigers a chance to tie the game if both free throws were made. Also to add insult to injury, the Tigers were locked out of the locker room at halftime of the semifinals game and that prevented the team from making much needed halftime adjustments. It clearly played a factor because they found themselves down 15 points in the early parts of the second half despite storming back.

Regardless, the Tigers’ resumé this season was enough to get them in the tournament as five seed in the Midwest Region. This will be the fifth appearance in head coach Brad Brownell’s tenure at Clemson. They will face a hot McNeese team that finished the season on a 11-game win streak en route to winning the Souhtland Conference Tournament.

Also, head coach WIill Wade and assistant coach Vernon Hamilton for the Cowboys are both Clemson alum. Wade graduated in 2005 and started his coaching career as graduate assistant from 2005-06 and served as the Director of Operations from 2006-07.

Hamilton was a member of the men’s basketball team from 2003-07 and earned all-ACC defensive honors in 2006, while averaging 2.68 steals per game that season. He still is the record holder for the most steals in a season (83) and a career (271). He’s also tied for the most games started in a single season with 36 during the 2006-07 season.

Hopefully, the Tigers can make another magical run this season that will land them in Final Four. The two teams will tip-off on Thursday, March 20 at 3:20 p.m.

