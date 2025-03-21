NEWBERRY — After a hard fought battle with Embry-Riddle(FL) in a tough one point loss, the Newberry Wolves men’;s lacrosse delivered a record-setting performance at Setzler Field on this past Saturda. They cruising to a dominant 27-1 victory. The win marks Newberry’s highest-scoring game and largest margin of victory this season, further solidifying their strong start in conference play.

Newberry (5-3, 2-0 SAC) wasted no time establishing control, storming out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before heading into halftime with a commanding 20-0 advantage. The Wolves overwhelmed their opponent with relentless offensive pressure, outshooting them 73-13 while dominating possession.

Shane Halliwell spearheaded the offensive onslaught with six goals on seven shots, while Liam Vollans notched a hat trick and an assist. In total, 13 different Wolves found the back of the net in the offensive explosion. Newberry also dominated at the faceoff X, winning 27 of 32 attempts, and controlled ground balls with a staggering 52-6 advantage.

Defensively, the Wolves were nearly impenetrable, allowing just one goal late in the game while holding their opponent to only six shots on target. Newberry’s goalkeepers combined for five saves to cap off the commanding performance.

Newberry will look to build on its momentum when they hit the road for a conference showdown against the Wingate Bulldogs on March 19 at 7 p.m.