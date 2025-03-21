NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s lacrosse team fought valiantly but ultimately fell 13-7 to the undefeated Slippery Rock squad on Wednesday afternoon at Setzler Field.

Newberry (6-2) showed resilience in the second quarter, cutting the early deficit to 5-3 thanks to goals from Emma Jobs, Keile Saylors, and another strike from Jobs with just over three minutes remaining.

Both teams traded goals in the third quarter. After Slippery Rock pushed their lead to 9-3, Scythe Shephard and Amelia Hawkes answered for the Wolves to narrow the margin to 9-5 entering the final period.

Despite Newberry’s efforts, Slippery Rock capitalized on late opportunities to seal the win. Newberry responded with two late goals from Mackenzie Watson and Shephard, but the gap proved too wide to overcome.

For Newberry, Jobs and Shephard each tallied two goals, while Mackenzie Watson, Amelia Hawkes, and Keile Saylors each contributed one.

In net, Newberry’s Mackenzie Dorr stood tall with 10 saves, including several key stops to keep the Wolves in striking distance.

The Wolves will compete next on March 19th against Wingate at 4pm in Wingate, NC.