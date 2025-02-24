NEWBERRY — Newberry College softball put together a strong effort in their doubleheader against Flagler, winning Game 1, 2-1, before falling 6-3 in Game 2. Solid pitching and timely hitting helped the Wolves take the opener, while Flagler’s offense took over in the second game. Despite the split, Newberry had several standout performances that showed their competitiveness.

Game 1: Newberry 2, Flager 1

Newberry secured a 2-1 victory over Flagler with a strong defensive performance and key contributions at the plate. The Wolves scored early, plating one run in the first and another in the second inning, and their pitching held strong to maintain the lead.

Key Performances for Newberry:

Pitcher N. Wescott delivered a complete-game performance, allowing just one earned run on seven hits while striking out six batters over seven innings.

M. Brown had a standout performance at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored.

B. Hodges contributed with a solid offensive effort, recording two hits in three at-bats and scoring a run.

H. Campbell added an RBI, driving in what proved to be the game-winning run.

Defensively, Newberry was sharp, committing no errors and recording 21 putouts.

Game 2: Flager 6, Newberry 3

Newberry battled hard but fell short in a 6-3 loss to Flagler. The Wolves got off to a strong start, scoring two runs in the second inning and adding another in the third, but Flagler’s offense proved too much to overcome. Pitching-wise, Newberry’s staff combined for five strikeouts but allowed six earned runs over seven innings.

Key Performances for Newberry:

B. Pigg had a productive day at the plate, going 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

B. Hodges contributed an RBI with a sacrifice fly.

D. Wagoner also drove in a run, helping Newberry capitalize on early scoring opportunities.

M. Staples showed his speed, recording a stolen base.