NEWBERRY — Devario Sheppard scored a game-high 22 points, dished out four assists and blocked a shot to lead the Newberry College Wolves (11-13, 8-12) men’s basketball team to a hard fought 77-72 homecourt victory against UVA Wise at Eleazer Arena.

Drake Downs added 17 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot, Gyterson Louissaint chipped in with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists and Drew Robinson had 14 points while hitting 3-of-5 3-point shots as four of the team’s five starters scored in double figures.

The Wolves held the Highland Cavaliers to just 36 percent shooting including 6-of-33 from 3-point range for 18 percent.

UVA Wise came into the game in fourth place in the SAC race, but the Wolves earned the season split and beat the Highland Cavaliers at home for the fifth time in six meetings.

The Wolves played a solid first half to grab a 41-33 lead, hitting 53 percent of their shots from the floor (16-30), 2-of-5 3-point attempts and 7-of-11 from the line.

Newberry then dominated the first seven minutes of the second half, grabbing a 56-42 lead.

The Wolves maintained that 14-point lead with just over six minutes left to play 64-50, before UVA Wise started to chip away at the advantage, eventually closing it to a one possession game, 75-72 with 21 seconds left.

The Highland Cavaliers forced a turnover and had the ball with a chance to tie the game, but missed a pair of three-point shots and Robinson sealed the victory by making a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining.

The Wolves will travel to Coker to face the Cobras Wednesday night.