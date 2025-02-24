NEWBERRY — Jess Tompkins over the shoulder put back at the buzzer gave the Newberry College women’s basketball team a thrilling 70-68 at Eleazer Arena.

The Wolves (6-18, 5-15) put together a furious fourth quarter rally, outscoring the Highland Cavaliers 22-12 to earn the victory.

Tompkins played 37 minutes, finished with 19 points on 9-of-18 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds.

A trio of Wolves reserves were key to the victory as Caylin Moment (14), Jayla Cook (12) and Ryian Howard (12) combined for 38 points off the bench.

The Wolves held UVA Wise to 5-of-16 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Newberry trailed 56-46 late in the third quarter before Cook hit a driving layup with two seconds left in the quarter to cut the lead to eight entering the fourth period.

The Wolves put together a 9-1 run capped by Marykate Kent’s 3-point basket with 5:50 remaining to give the Wolves a 60-59 lead, their first of the game.

There were two ties and three lead changes in the final five and a half minutes with UVA Wise grabbing a 66-64 lead with 1:25 remaining.

Moment hit a layup with 1:12 left to tie the game, Cook hit two free throws with 51 seconds left to give Newberry A 68-66 lead, but UVA Wise tied the game at 68 with 43 seconds remaining.

Newberry turned the ball over on an offensive foul, but UVA Wise missed a jumper with 10 seconds left, Cook grabbed the rebound, missed a driving up, but Tompkins grabbed the offensive rebound and scored to win the game.

The Wolves trailed by as many as 15, 31-16, late in the second quarter before cutting the deficit to 31-25 by halftime.

Newberry hits the road Wednesday, Feb. 19th to play at Coker.