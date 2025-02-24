NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy varsity boys’ basketball are region champs! The Eagles participated in the SCISA 1A region III tournament on Feb. 7-8th at Greenwood Christian Academy.

On Feb.7th, the Eagles took on Wardlaw Academy in a semi-finals matchup. This was the third time the two teams meet this season. They split the first two games, but Wardlaw got the best of Newberry Academy in the second meeting on Jan. 31st. They won 40-35 in overtime.

The Eagles avenged that loss with a convincing 39-26 win to advance to the region finals.

Newberry Academy then had to face off against the top seeded Eagles of Richard Winn Academy. Richard Winn swept them in the regular season in their previous two meetings and went undefeated in region play during the regular season.

The third time was a charm for Newberry Academy though. They were able to pull out a narrow 35-34 victory over Richard Winn.

In addition, the Newberry Academy Middle School boys’ team also made it to the region championship game but came up just short. They finished as the runner-ups.

Congratulations to both the high school boys and middle school boys on their success this season. The high school boys will now look forward to the 1A SCISA state playoffs.

