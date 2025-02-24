NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina High School and Whitmire Community School are sending six varsity boys’ wrestlers to the state championship in their respective classes.

Both schools competed in the Upper State Wrestling Finals over the weekend and five wrestlers advanced from the two the schools.

Carson Sturgess, Jeremiah Alston, Braydon Heflin, Ryker Woolstenhulme and Brandon Tellez Lucas dominated on the mats for the Rebels in the AA Upper State Finals and are headed to Florence, S.C. on Feb. 21-22nd for the state championships at the Florence Center.

Whitmire’s TJ Oliver also competed on last Saturday in the A Upper State Finals and advanced! He will be heading to Florence as well to compete in the individual state championships.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews