COLUMBIA, S.C. — The no. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team hosted no. Connecticut Huskies women’s basketball team on Sunday, Feb. 16th in a top-10 late season showdown that could be a potential Elite Eight or Final Four matchup in the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament this spring.

UConn came and took care of business with a stunning 87-58 win in a game they never trailed. It snapped the 71-game lady Gamecocks’ home win streak at Colonial Life Arena, but more importantly shined the light on some of the flaws that could potentially come back to hunt South Carolina in the NCAA tournament.

South Carolina had a hard time defending the three-point line. The lady Huskies shot 46% from the three-point line in the game and they were outscored 24-9 in the second quarter.

The starting guards for the lady Gamecocks combined to score 17 points. UConn went on a 20-3 run in the second quarter and the Gamecocks seem to have no answer. Freshman forward Joyce Edwards and sophomore guard Milaysia Fulwiley were the only bright spots in the game for South Carolina. Edwards had 17 points and five rebounds off the bench while Fulwiley had 11 points in just 17 minutes.

“You just get back to your habits. We’re not going to change — wholesale change — what we’re doing,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley told reporters after the game.

“I mean, a loss like this is about toughness. A loss like this isn’t about anything besides getting our players to just keep the main thing the main thing,” she continued. “Obviously, when you lose like this, there’s something else going on that isn’t just about basketball. So we gotta figure that out and and get back on it.”

What is different about this year’s team? Well for one, the Gamecocks are lacking that dominate low post player that Staley’s system have thrived on in the past and contributed to winning. Edwards is having a great freshman season as the team’s leading scorer, but she is just a freshman. She hasn’t had many big moments in her young career and that’s tough playing experienced teams like UConn and LSU.

Next, Staley have to find more minutes for Fulwiley. Her ability to penetrate in the teeth of opposing team’s defenses and pushed the pace is an asset that you have to take advantage of. Yes, she sometimes can have careless turnovers and make some head scratching plays but she is one of your best offensive weapons that can absolutely take over a game.

Last, defense is just not enough. The Gamecocks’ starting five is a good unit that plays hard and defend well, but you are going to need more from them on the offensive end of the floor. Fulwiley and Edwards combined to outscore the starting five 28-27 in their loss against UConn. Te-Hina PaoPao is only starter averaging double figures this season.

Staley will need to get these things corrected before the SEC tournament and the NCAA tournament. Gamecocks fell to no.6 in the latest top-25 AP polls. They will be back in action on Feb. 20th against Arkansas. Their next big test won’t be until March 3rd against no.14 Kentucky at home.

