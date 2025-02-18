SALUDA, S.C. — Mid-Carolina went on the road in the first round of the state playoffs and returned back home with a win. The lady Rebels(9-15, 4-6 region 3-AA) defeated Saluda(15-5, 8-1 region 2-AA) 29-23 on the road to advance in the AA state playoffs.

Saluda and Mid-Carolina met for the third time this season, but this time it was much more on the line. They split the previous two meetings with the lady Rebels barely winning the last matchup on Dec. 21st.

The third meeting between the two squads didn’t have much scoring. It was the second lowest scoring totals for both teams in a game this season. Mid-Carolina scored a total of 10 points in the first half and held the lady Tigers to just eight points in the entire first half.

The visiting Rebels led 10-8 at the half.

The third quarter wasn’t much better, but the scoring did pick up. Saluda pulled within one point as they scored 10 points in the period and Mid-Carolina scored a total of nine points. The lady Rebels still led 19-18 after three quarters.

Mid-Carolina did just enough to pull out the win in the fourth quarter. They held the home team to just five points in the final period and scored 10 points to pull away late in the ball game.

This is the third consecutive season the lady Rebels have advanced to the second round of the state playoffs. Hopefully, this season they can get over the hump. Mid-Carolina will have a few days off as they await for their next opponent.