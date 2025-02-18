NEWBERRY — For the first time since the 2017-18 season, the lady Bulldogs are advancing to the second round of the state playoffs. Newberry(9-16, 4-4 region 4-AAA) defeated North Charleston(0-21, 0-7 region 6-AAA) 59-27 at home to advance in the state playoffs.

Both teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter and combined to score only eight points. Newberry still held a slim 6-2 lead at the end of first period.

The two squads picked things up in the second quarter and traded bucket-for-bucket throughout the period. Sophomore forward Cheyanne Anderson led the way for the lady Bulldogs with nine of her team-high 14 points in the second period. She asserted herself as a huge inside presence for the home team on both ends of the floor.

Newberry led 28-17 at halftime.

North Charleston fell apart in the second half. The Bulldogs outscored them 31-10 in the second half behind their full court defensive pressure. They held them to just four points in the third quarter and six points in the fourth quarter.

The home team led 45-21 after the third quarter and that was the game. Newberry cruised in the final period and a few young players got a chance to get some playoffs experience. Junior guard Daizee Williams also finished the game with 14 points. Tamaria Wadsworth had nine points, three assists and two steals.

Newberry won a state title the last time they made it to the second round of the playoffs. The lady Bulldogs will have a few days as they await their next opponent for the second round.

