NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Men’s Wrestling Team is in very specific need for each of the items listed below. We are looking for supporters who are willing to make a major splash in our Pin Pool campaign by collaborating with Coach Deral Brown to gift any of the needs below which would have an immediate impact on our program. Supporters who make a tax-deductible gift to our program for any of the items below receive Olympic Level Pin Pool Member status.

Olympic Level Pin Pool members are named to the team’s Official Wrestling Website and have their names permanently displayed in our Wrestling Facility on our Olympic Level Pin Pool member banner. Olympic Level Pin Pool members also each receive a high-resolution team photo, Newberry College Wolves Hat (Grey, White, or black), Pin Pool member koozie, matside seating at all home events, and monthly team updates that come with insider access from Coach Brown via text, calls, and email. Lastly, all Olympic Level Pin Pool members receive an exclusive Invitation to the team’s end-of-season awards banquet on Sunday, April 6th 2025 in Newberry, SC at 1:00pm.

Make a splash today and contact Head Wrestling Coach Deral Brown directly via email, call, or text to coordinate your gift! Thank you to all of our 2024-2025 Pin Pool Members for your support!

Contact Info below:

Deral Brown

803.318.0357 ©

d.brown@newberry.edu