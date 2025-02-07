NEWBERRY — The lady Bulldogs(8-13, 4-1 region 4-AAA) move up in the region standings with a big win on Friday night. Newberry defeated Silver Bluff(5-15, 0-5 region 4-AAA) 63-30 on Friday, Jan. 31st to keep pace in tight region race.

The lady Bulldogs entered Friday’s contest winners in their last three of four games to climb back up in the region standings. The two teams started off slowly on offense for majority of the first half, but Newberry held a slim lead.

Newberry’s defense was the story of the game though. They held the lady Bulldogs of Silver Bluff to just nine points in the first half and dominated the boards. Newberry led 26-9 at halftime.

The home team took their biggest lead of the game in the third quarter after opening the second half on a 8-3 run. Newberry picked up their full court defensive pressure to create turnovers and get easy points. They led 46-20 at the end of the third quarter and kept their foot on the gas in the fourth quarter.

Shalarria Robinson had a game-high 19 points. Tamaria Wadsworth finished with 17 points. The two players combined to outscore the visiting Silver Bluff Bulldogs by themselves.

Newberry are winners in four of their last five games. They will be on the road for two of their last three final regular season games starting on Feb. 4th at Fox Creek. The lady Bulldogs will return home for their regular season finale against Swansea on Feb. 13th.

