NEWBERRY — Wayne Alexander, the longest tenured member of the Newberry College Athletics Department administrative staff, has been promoted to Deputy Director of Athletics.

“Wayne is an invaluable member of our administrative team and a vital part of the Newberry College community,” said Newberry College Director of Athletics Sean Johnson. “He is someone that our coaches, student-athletes and staff rely on. We could not accomplish all the positive things happening in our department without Wayne’s leadership.”

He joined the athletics staff at Newberry College in 2013 as facilities and events management and compliance assistant, was promoted to Assistant Director for Compliance and Operations in 2014. In 2017 he was promoted to Assistant Athletics Director, then Associate Athletics Director in 2021 and then Senior Associate Athletics Director in 2022.

Alexander is the department’s main contact point for multiple operational capacities including NCAA compliance, internal operations, and game day administration.

Alexander served as interim Director of Athletics during the spring of 2022 and in that role assisted in the groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Founders Federal Credit Union Athletic Field House.

As the Director of NCAA Compliance, Alexander serves as the liaison between Newberry College, the South Atlantic Conference, and the NCAA National Office. He is the athletic department liaison to admissions, financial aid, and the registrar. He serves on multiple committees and leadership roles across campus.

Alexander serves as the athletics chief financial officer and oversees all athletic department business operations as well as administering the tracking and forecasting of student-athletic enrollment. In addition, he provides administrative oversight for multiple sport programs and assists with hiring and mentoring coaches and staff. Alexander also oversees much of the department’s internal operations, including team travel, facility scheduling and budget oversight.

Alexander serves as Championship Director for South Atlantic Conference and NCAA Championships hosted by Newberry College. Those events include the 2017 NCAA Women’s Golf Southeast Regional, 2016 NCAA Football Playoff game, 2019 and 2023 NCAA Baseball Regionals, 2023 South Atlantic Conference men’s golf championships, 2024 SAC Cross Country and Women’s Field Hockey Championships. He was the game day administrator for Newberry’s two nationally televised football games in 2016.

Alexander received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of South Carolina in 2012 and a master’s degree in Sports and Entertainment Management from the University of South Carolina in 2013.

Prior to his stint at Newberry, Alexander served in the USC athletic department working with the academic enrichment program and athletic marketing program. He also worked in the marketing department for the Charlotte Knights, the AAA affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, during the 2013 season. He also worked at Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters in product sales in 2013.

A native of Columbia, SC, Alexander currently resides in Chapin with his wife, Deedee, the head women’s soccer coach at Newberry. They have two children, a daughter, Luli and a son, Chipper.