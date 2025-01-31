LEXINGTON, VA – The Newberry Wolves wrapped up a strong showing on day two of the Virginia Military Institute Invitational with standout performances across the board in both track and field events.

Day One

The Newberry Wolves kicked off their two-day campaign at the Virginia Military Institute Invitational with an impressive showing, highlighted by record-breaking performances and personal bests across multiple events.

Irma Watson-Perez continued her dominance in the women’s weight throw, capturing 3rd place with an outstanding distance of 17.59 meters. Her throw earned a podium finish showcasing her remarkable consistency and talent.

On the track, Kalvin Tobias had a standout performance in the men’s 300m. Tobias clocked a time of 36.11, securing 14th place while smashing his previous personal record of 37.87.

In the women’s 60m hurdles, Madalynn Williams delivered an outstanding performance. After qualifying for the semifinals with a time of 9.56 in the prelims, Williams improved her mark to 9.47 in the semis, placing 19th overall and setting a new collegiate personal record.

The Wolves excelled in field events as well, with Mia Dionisio leading the way in the women’s high jump. Dionisio cleared 1.60 meters, earning a fourth-place finish and demonstrating her reliability as a key contributor to the team’s success.

Day Two

In the men’s 400m, Landon Tucker posted a ninth place finish with a solid time of 51.19, continuing his consistent form this season.

The men’s 800m saw Tavarian Thompson claim seventh place, clocking a time of 1:57.33. On the women’s side, Ruby Hansen represented the Wolves in the 800m, finishing in 19th place with a time of 2:32.44.

The highlight of the day came in the men’s 4x400m relay, where the quartet of Kalvin Tobias, Tavarian Thompson, Landon Tucker, and Justin Canty delivered a stellar performance, finishing fourth with an impressive total time of 3:32.90.

In field events, Kiori Butler led the Wolves in the women’s shot put, placing 11th with a strong throw of 11.83m, showcasing her potential in a competitive field.

The Wolves look to build on this momentum as they prepare to compete at the University of South Carolina Challenge on January 31st in Columbia, SC.