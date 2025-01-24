NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Touchdown club held their annual end of the year banquet on Monday, Jan. 13th at Central United Methodist Church. High school and college student-athletes from Newberry County were recognized by the Touchdown Club.
Joe Walker from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes(FCA) was the guest speaker. He shared his experiences as being an educator and coach in South Carolina for 41 years. He gave a powerful message about decision making and how he has seen bad decisions effect so many good young teenagers that changed their lives forever.
In addition, the Observer also recognized the end of the year award recipients for the achievements on the football field. Last but not least, Jemarian Dewalt of Mid-Carolina High School took home the 2024 Donnie Shell Award for player of the year in Newberry County.
Newberry County Touchdown Club All-County Team
Player | School
Jaxson Moody, Mid-Carolina HS
Ryker Woolstenhulme, Mid-Carolina HS
Javon Conway, Newberry Academy
Thomas McLean, Newberry Academy
Jody Ray Miles, Newberry Academy
Jared Acosta, Newberry HS
Kenton Caldwell, Newberry HS
Isaiah Glymph, Newberry HS
Brady Chapman, Newberry HS
Sam Moore, Whitmire
Kayshaun Schumpert, Whitmire
Blake Stribble, Whitmire
Cooper Trnavsky-Offensive POTY, Newberry College
Colby Taylor-Defensive POTY, Newberry College
Bryce Earley-Special Teams POTY, Newberry College
Newberry County Touchdown Club All-Academic Team
Player | School
Liam Blair, Mid-Carolina HS
Harrison Hardage, Mid-Carolina HS
Quinn Waites, Newberry Academy
Caleb Wilbanks, Newberry Academy
Bryce Satterwhite, Newberry HS
Will Satterwhite, Newberry HS
Kayshaun Schumpert, Whitmire
Blake Stribble, Whitmire
Newberry Observer 2024 Award Winners
Player | Award Category | School
Kenton Caldwell- MVP/POTY, Newberry HS
Jemarian Dewalt- Defensive POTY, Mid-Carolina HS
BJ Jones- Offensive POTY, Newberry HS
AD Basnight- Offensive POTY, Mid-Carolina HS
CJ Earl- Returner of the Year, Newberry HS
Daniel Teran- Special Teams POTY, Newberry HS
Sam Moore- Newcomer of the Year, Whitmire
Cash Brown- Newcomer of the Year, Newberry HS
Ryker Woolstenhulme- Newcomer of the Year, Mid-Carolina HS
Thomas McLean- Iron Man of the Year, Newberry Academy
Bryce Satterwhite- Iron Man of the Year, Newberry HS
Congratulations to all of the award winners and a special thanks to Wilson Tractor for sponsoring the Newberry Observer awards for the second year in a row. Also, thank you to all of the sponsors for the Newberry County Touchdown Club. It was a record number of sponsors in 2024 and hopefully that number grows again in 2025 because the student-athletes really appreciate the support!
