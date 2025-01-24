NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Touchdown club held their annual end of the year banquet on Monday, Jan. 13th at Central United Methodist Church. High school and college student-athletes from Newberry County were recognized by the Touchdown Club.

Joe Walker from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes(FCA) was the guest speaker. He shared his experiences as being an educator and coach in South Carolina for 41 years. He gave a powerful message about decision making and how he has seen bad decisions effect so many good young teenagers that changed their lives forever.

In addition, the Observer also recognized the end of the year award recipients for the achievements on the football field. Last but not least, Jemarian Dewalt of Mid-Carolina High School took home the 2024 Donnie Shell Award for player of the year in Newberry County.

Newberry County Touchdown Club All-County Team

Player | School

Jaxson Moody, Mid-Carolina HS

Ryker Woolstenhulme, Mid-Carolina HS

Javon Conway, Newberry Academy

Thomas McLean, Newberry Academy

Jody Ray Miles, Newberry Academy

Jared Acosta, Newberry HS

Kenton Caldwell, Newberry HS

Isaiah Glymph, Newberry HS

Brady Chapman, Newberry HS

Sam Moore, Whitmire

Kayshaun Schumpert, Whitmire

Blake Stribble, Whitmire

Cooper Trnavsky-Offensive POTY, Newberry College

Colby Taylor-Defensive POTY, Newberry College

Bryce Earley-Special Teams POTY, Newberry College

Newberry County Touchdown Club All-Academic Team

Player | School

Liam Blair, Mid-Carolina HS

Harrison Hardage, Mid-Carolina HS

Quinn Waites, Newberry Academy

Caleb Wilbanks, Newberry Academy

Bryce Satterwhite, Newberry HS

Will Satterwhite, Newberry HS

Kayshaun Schumpert, Whitmire

Blake Stribble, Whitmire

Newberry Observer 2024 Award Winners

Player | Award Category | School

Kenton Caldwell- MVP/POTY, Newberry HS

Jemarian Dewalt- Defensive POTY, Mid-Carolina HS

BJ Jones- Offensive POTY, Newberry HS

AD Basnight- Offensive POTY, Mid-Carolina HS

CJ Earl- Returner of the Year, Newberry HS

Daniel Teran- Special Teams POTY, Newberry HS

Sam Moore- Newcomer of the Year, Whitmire

Cash Brown- Newcomer of the Year, Newberry HS

Ryker Woolstenhulme- Newcomer of the Year, Mid-Carolina HS

Thomas McLean- Iron Man of the Year, Newberry Academy

Bryce Satterwhite- Iron Man of the Year, Newberry HS

Congratulations to all of the award winners and a special thanks to Wilson Tractor for sponsoring the Newberry Observer awards for the second year in a row. Also, thank you to all of the sponsors for the Newberry County Touchdown Club. It was a record number of sponsors in 2024 and hopefully that number grows again in 2025 because the student-athletes really appreciate the support!

