PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Rebels opened region play on last week at home with a blowout loss. Mid-Carolina(2-11, 0-1 region 3-AA) lose their third consecutive game as they fell 69-43 to Chester(4-6, 1-1 region 3-AA) at home on last Tuesday.

Play resumed on Tuesday, Jan. 14th after a brief break due to the winter storms and Mid-Carolina was looking to get their season back on track. The Rebels came into the game losers of back-to-back games and having only won one of their last 10 games.

The first quarter started off slow on the offensive end for both squads, but the Cyclones held a slim 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Chester opened things in the second quarter and built a huge lead. They scored 21 points and held the Rebels to just 10 points in the quarter and 17 in the first half. Junior point guard Lamont Carter had it going for the Chester in the first half. He scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the first half.

Mid-Carolina trailed 34-17 at halftime.

Things didn’t get much better in the second half for the Rebels. They faced a 19-point deficit going into the final period and just couldn’t make shots. The home team had their chances to cut into the lead and make a run, but the shots were not falling especially from the three-point line.

Chester had three players end the game in double figures. Demias Witherspoon(14 points) and Carter combined to scored 32 points. Kaden Myers had a team-high nine points for the Rebels and Keshon Williams provided a nice spark for them off the bench, but that was the only two bright spots for the home team.

Mid-Carolina will have a tough slate of games ahead starting on Jan. 17 at one-loss Eau Claire. Then, they will come home for back-to-back region games against Fairfield Central on Jan. 21st and Clinton on Jan.24th.

