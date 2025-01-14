Blake Stribble looks to build his own legacy at Newberry College

WHITMIRE, S.C. — Whitmire’s Blake Stribble officially puts pen to paper and signs his letter of intent for Newberry College baseball program. The multiple sport senior athlete follows in his parents’ legacy by deciding to continue his athletic and academic career at nearby Newberry College. He first announced that he was committed to the Wolves on his Instagram account a few weeks ago and made it official on December 12th by inking his name on the solid black line.

His toughness on the football and baseball field has been a great example for the young Whitmire players that are coming up. Blake is the starting quarterback and linebacker for the varsity football team. The senior also is a starting shortstop, pitches occasionally, plays outfield occasionally and had a .300 batting average as a junior for the Wolverines’ varsity baseball program. His hard work, dedication and being an overall great young man is the definition of what it means to be a Wolverine.

“He is the hardest working baseball player I’ve had now going on my 28th year as a coach. He works his tail off everyday, he is an excellent leader and he wants to be good. This is a wonderful opportunity for him at Newberry and I think it’s a good fit. So, I am excited to watch his senior year as he leads us and I am excited to see him as he goes into his collegiate career,” said Wolverines’ head coach Chris Martin.

Martin added that Blake is a six-year starter, because he first entered the program as a seventh grader, along with being a two-time 1A all-state selection and a four time all-region selection.

In addition to his athletic gifts, Stribble is a leader in the classroom as well with a grade point average over 3.0. The son of Allison and Michael Stribble is following is his parents footsteps by attending Newberry College, where they met and fell in love. Michael was also a member of the Newberry College baseball team as a pitcher.

“We are just very proud of him. He has wanted to play college baseball for as long as we can remember and he has worked hard for it. We are just glad he is going to be at Newberry so we can still watch a lot of games and it’s exciting that he is following in his father’s footsteps. He played baseball at Newberry College and that is also where we met,” said Allison.

Michael added, “She graduated from Newberry and I was a year ahead of her. I played from 97-01 and it’s pretty good to see him follow that. That wasn’t a deciding factor by no means, but he did like it, that’s where he is going and I am pretty pumped up about it.”

Blake also spoke to the Observer sports’ staff about his decision to choose Newberry College.

“I’ve always been around the program growing up. Coach Snider[Newberry College head baseball coach] and I always had a great relationship and he has showed me how to do things. I went to their camp this summer and they’ve watched me grow up. I like the feel of the program because it feels like family,” said Blake.

All three of the Stribbles addressed the elephant in the room as well, which was ‘how did Blake end up going to Whitmire?’ Of course, Allison is the principal at Whitmire, but Blake has an uncle across town that runs a pretty successful baseball program at Mid-Carolina High School. Lindsey Stribble is the head coach of the Rebels’ varsity program that is coming an appearance in the 2A state championship series in 2024.

“Well my mom has been the principal since I was in the seventh grade. So, I came here and being playing sports here. It would’ve been awesome playing for him, but at the end of the day this where god wanted me to be,” said Blake.

Michael and Allison both chuckled before giving their responses to the question.

“Well coach Stribble at Mid-Carolina always say he is not going to let Blake beat him and he will pitch around him if he needs too. Lindsey supports him tremendously here and coach Martin actually coached my husband when he was there. They all support him and work together, even Dylan Skinner at Newberry let’s him hit at the cages. So, we have a good Newberry County school district that is in support of all our athletes. It is fun at Thanksgiving and Christmas,” stated Allison.

Michael added, “It is definitely some interesting conversations. Lindsey has always been good with Blake. He sees things that most don’t see to help get Blake better . Although he is playing for another team, he will point it out to try to get Blake better and for him to succeed.”

The family rival is not the only thing that is discussed between the Stribble parents about their only child. Since, Blake is multiple sport athlete, the two were asked what sport gives them the most anxiety as their are watching. Believe it or not, both answered baseball, especially when he pitches. Blake added that he believes his mom yells the most at the games too. Congratulations to the Stribble family and good luck to Blake at the next level.

