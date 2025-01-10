NEWBERRY — The lady Rebels went on the road and took care of business against their cross town rivals to start the new year. Mid-Carolina(3-9) defeated Newberry(4-10) 58-44 on Friday, Jan. 3rd.

The lady Rebels got their 2025 started off on the right foot after dismantling their rivals on the road. They led 22-7 after the first quarter.

The lady Bulldogs showed some fight in the second quarter, but it still wasn’t enough. They went into halftime trailing 35-19.

The home team played a much better half in the second half of the game, but the damage was already done. They outscored the lady Rebels 25-23 in the third and fourth quarters.

Despite the hard fought effort, Newberry lost the season series and are now losers of six of their last seven games. Mid-Carolina snapped a four game losing streak with the win and will two more games against non-region opponents before entering region play on Jan. 10th.

Newberry will try to regroup on Tuesday, Jan. 7th when they hit the road to face Irmo for the second time this season. Mid-Carolina will look to make two in-a-row on Monday, Jan. 6th against Fox Creek on the road.

