NEWBERRY — Veterans Devario Sheppard and Malakhi Stremlow made critical plays down the stretch as the Wolves won their second consecutive South Atlantic Conference game 71-67 over Emory & Henry at Eleazer Arena.

Sheppard had 23 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal and Stremlow added eight points and eight rebounds while the duo combined on the most important offensive possession of the game.

With Newberry clinging to a two-point lead, 69-67, and the shot clock and game clock winding down, Stremlow found Sheppard wide open under the basket with a pass, who was fouled and converted both free throws to give the Wolves a 71-67 lead with 15 seconds remaining.

The Wolves then used their lock-down defense to hold the Wasps without a shot as the clock expired to end the game.

It was a critical last-minute victory for the Wolves with five of their six losses coming by a combined 14 points.

Booker Cusaac added 13 points, and nine rebounds and James Lovorn had 12 points.

It marked the fourth time in six games that Cusaac has scored in double figures, and he has averaged 8 rebounds per game in his five contests which has been critical with starter Drake Dallas out with an injury.

Newberry held Emory & Henry to just under 41 percent shooting and out rebounded the Wasps by 11, 47-36, including a 20-10 advantage in offensive rebounds.

The Wolves guards played a key role in that advantage.

Janyle Pittman came off the bench to grab six rebounds from his guard position while Lovorn, Drew Robinson and Makhi Rivers each chipped in with three rebounds apiece.

The Wolves got off to a hot start in the first half, roaring out to a 28-16 advantage on a basket by Drew Robinson.

James Lovorn’s 3-point basket with 1:54 remaining the half gave Newberry a 34-23 lead.

But the Wasps rallied, cutting the lead to 35-29 at the half.

The Wolves built their advantage based on strong 3-point shooting, making 6-of-14 attempts while holding Emory & Henry to just 2-of-11 from beyond the arch.

The Wasps hung close thanks to making all seven free throws in the first half.

The Wolves outrebounded the Wasps 27-21 in the first half including 14 offensive rebounds which led to 12 second chance points.

The win improved the Wolves record to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the South Atlantic Conference.

The team will enjoy time off for the holiday break before returning to action January 8th at Anderson.