NEWBERRY — Newberry College men’s basketball are finally back in the win column after snapping their three game losing streak. The Wolves(5-7, 2-4 SAC) defeated Catawba(7-5, 5-4 SAC) 68-54 at Eleazer Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 18th.

The Wolves took full advantage of their home court in Wednesday’s night conference head-to-head against the Indians. The first half was a slow and methodical attack that started with a lot of points in the paint by both teams.

Malakhi Stremlow dominated early and often for Newberry College. The experienced grad student big man scored back-to-back buckets to get things going for the Wolves. Devario Sheppard also attacked the basket early in the game and scored easy baskets in transition.

The easy scores came in handy for both teams because scoring didn’t come easy in the first half for neither squad. Newberry shot 25 percent from the field and nine percent from the three-point line in the first half. Catawba shot just 36 percent from the field and 14 percent from the three-point line in the first half.

The Wolves went into the half leading 26-24.

Newberry began to get things going on the offensive end coming out of halftime. Stremlow knocked down two huge three-pointers before having to head to the bench. He picked up two quick fouls and had to sit majority of the second half with four fouls. The Wolves led 37-28 when he left the game with a little under 14 minutes left to play.

Drew Robinson began to take over for the Wolves on the offensive end and their lead ballooned. Robinson began to knock down shots, push the ball up the floor to get the Wolves in transition and find open shooters with his drive and dish game to suck the defense into the paint. He finished the game with 13 points, five assists and three steals.

Wolves head coach Marcus Kirkland said after the game about Robinson, “I haven’t seen too many guys with the ball in their hands faster than him.”

Newberry College lead by as many as 19 points in the second half and it was never really close after they gained a big lead. Sheppard finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Stremlow had a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds. They also shot 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line as a team in the second half.

“He’s[Stremlow] on the boards and he’s obviosuly first team all-conference or at least he should be. He’s that important to us because you can’t move him down low, rebounds the heck out of the ball and when you give him the ball on block, he’s scoring it,” said Strickland.

Newberry College men’s basketball will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 21st for another conference matchup. They will tip-off at 12:00 p.m. against Emory & Henry.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews