Wolverines head coach praises team after gutsy comeback to earn first win

WHITMIRE, S.C. — The Whitmire Wolverines (1-1) earned their first win of the season after beating Spartanburg Christian Academy(1-1) 30-21 on the road.

The Wolverines traveled to Spartanburg, SC on Thursday evening in hopes of coming back home with their first win of the season. Well, mission accomplished because the Wolverines dominated on the ground and ran away with the game.

The Wolverines battled back after being down 14-8 at the half. The defense only allowed seven points in the second half.

“We were down 14-8 at halftime and made some halftime adjustments and the kids bought in. This is a great group to coach! They do not quit, they just get after it the whole time no matter what the scoreboard says,” said Wolverines head coach Andrew Campbell. “Defensively, they never stop coming after you. The defensive coaches had a great plan and the kids just played ball and didn’t quit, even when things were not going our way.”

Whitmire rushed for 334 yards as a team and their offense had a total of 383 yards in the game. Xyze Stephens had another strong performance as he rushed for 98 yards and one rushing touchdown on nine attempts.

Kayshaun Schumpert was a little bit healthier this week and returned to his normal amount of carries. He led the way in rushing with 10 attempts for 137 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Lamarcus Stevens also had a good day on the ground with 76 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Gordon Sanford caught the only touchdown reception and the only reception in the game. He finished the day with 49 receiving yards along with the one touchdown catch.

“I thought the offensive line played really well throughout the night and was opening up some big holes for the running backs. The offensive coaches did a really good job of getting us in the right play call and the guys did a really good job of executing the game plan. A lot of different people filled in tonight and played some positions they were not use too. Super proud of the guys! We are going to enjoy the weekend and turn our focus to next week,” said Campbell.

Whitmire will have a few extra days off before they began to prepare for the much anticipated rivalry game against Mid-Carolina on next Friday, Sept. 6th.

