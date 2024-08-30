NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Women’s Triathlon team is brimming with anticipation for the upcoming season. Head Coach Marty Owens shared his enthusiasm for what promises to be a dynamic and promising year for the scarlet and grey squad.

“The team and I are excited for this season,” Owens said. “The team has been working very well together thus far in training. They have met every challenging workout with a positive attitude. This camaraderie and determination have set a strong foundation for the season ahead.”

Ranking eighth among NCAA Division-2 schools, Newberry College’s triathletes have earned considerable respect through their previous performances.

“Going into the season ranked 8th is a great honor but also shows the respect they have earned the past few seasons as a team,” said Owens. “This ranking reflects not only the talent within the squad but also their relentless dedication and hard work.”

The 2024 roster promises depth and experience, potentially the strongest in the team’s history. Kayleigh Geel, who led the team as the top finisher in every race last year, is poised to make significant strides this season. After a 34th-place finish at the national championships last year, Geel is targeting a top-30 finish this time around.

Becca Hartrick and Cassi Murphy will also be key athletes to watch. Both triathletes are looking to break into the top 50 at the NCAA National Championships after finishing 53rd and 54th, respectively, last year. Their progress will be crucial for the team’s overall performance.

The addition of Timea and Anna Laskodi, twins from Germany, brings extra strength and versatility to the squad, particularly in the draft-legal format of racing. Their presence enhances the team’s competitive edge and adds valuable depth to the lineup.

This fall, Newberry College’s triathletes will compete in five races, with a clear goal in sight: to surpass their previous championship times and achieve higher standings at the East Regional Qualifier and NCAA National Championships.

With a blend of experienced veterans and promising newcomers, the Newberry College triathlon team is set to tackle the season with renewed vigor and ambition. Fans and supporters can look forward to a season-long journey as the team aims to build on its strong foundation and reach new heights in 2024.

Their first meet will be on September the 1st, located at Wingate University with a starting time of 8:00AM.