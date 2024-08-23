NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy is making it clear that they are no longer the program that will continue to finish last. The Eagles are coming back with a chip on their shoulders this season and possibly the best three play makers in all of Newberry County, which includes the best running back duo in possibly the state of South Carolina.

Javon Conway and Thomas McLean combined to rush for over 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns. The two also made their presence felt on defense with a combined 146 total tackles and three turnovers.

Conway burst onto the scene last season as eighth grader and looked as though he was a three-year varsity starter. This season, he is looking to make an even bigger impact as an offficial high school student.

“I want to thank my coaches for helping me grow over the last year. I’ve gotten stronger, bigger and faster this off season, so I should take people by surprise again this year,” said Conway.

He also discussed how it feels to be officially in the ninth grade and the experiences he gained as an eighth grader starting on varsity last season.

“I wouldn’t say it was real intimidating , but it was an experience for me to play varsity as an eighth grader. I’ve been playing football since peewee and I’ve always played up against bigger kids. I am kind of used to it now,” Conway stated while smiling.

As for McLean, he is looking to bring the same excitement and leadership that helped get the Newberry Academy football program back on the right track. Despite only winning two games last season, the Eagles took a step in the right direction. They played much better in the second half of the season and were within two possessions of upsetting Laurens Academy, which would’ve got them into the playoffs for the first time since 1998.

“I try to instill in my guys, from a leadership standpoint, is hardwork. That’s it! Hardwork gets you places and if you don’t work hard then you are not going to get anything. This off season, we really pushed hard work, being here and getting after it, which I think we did very well,” said McLean.

Head coach Rich Doran also believes his squad is ready to take that next step and end the 26-year playoff drought. He thought that last season was one of the most talented group of players he has coached at Newberry Academy led by his two running backs.

“I am super excited and there is probably not a better duo in the state. They compliment each other well. When you look at their numbers, what one does for the other is amazing,” said Doran. “The leadership out of Thomas is second to none. I tell him all the time he is the heart and soul. Javon is just a freshman this year and he’s growing up to be a fine young man. He also has really developed over the summer. I am extremely excited about that pair.”

The Eagles head coach is also excited about his offensive line group as well.

“I am pretty excited about our offensive and defensive line. Our offensive line is especially top to bottom one of the better ones we’ve had. We are bringing back two starters from last year and we actually got back senior that got hurt early and missed the remainder of the season on last year,” mentioned Doran.

He also showed love to his deep threat at wide receiver, Emory Pye. Doran said the he doesn’t think Pye have dropped a pass all of fall camp. Hopefully that trend continues well into the season and Pye is able to continue to catch long touchdown passes like he did in 2023.

The Eagles will open up their season against rivals Laurens Academy at Setzler Field on the campus of Newberry College.

2023 Overall Record: (2-9, 0-6 SCISA), missed playoffs

2024 Record Prediction: 2-8

Key Returning Starters: Quinn Waites-QB/LB, Senior; Javon Conway-RB/DB, Freshman; Thomas McLean-RB/LB, Junior; Emory Pye-WR/DE, Senior; Caleb Wilbanks-OL/DL, Junior

2024 Schedule

Aug.23- vs. Laurens Academy (Newberry College)

Aug.30- @ Richard Winn Academy

Sept. 6- @ Wardlaw Academy

Sept.13- @ King Academy

Sept. 20- vs. Oakbrook Prep

Sept. 27- @ Laurens Academy

Oct.4- vs. Richard Winn Academy

Oct. 11- vs. Wardlaw Academy

Oct. 25- vs. King Academy

Nov. 1- @ Oakbrook Prep

All games are schedule to kickoff at 7:30 p.m, but times are subject to change.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews