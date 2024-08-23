PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina is looking to bounce back in 2024 after an injury plagued 2023 football season. As the old saying goes,’you limp into the season then you will limp out of it.’ Despite the rough season, head coach Chris Arnoult is looking to put that behind him and move forward with this young talented roster.

The Rebels did lose three of their top play makers from a season ago on offense, but the youth movement is strong in Prosperity. Players like Wyatt Mazza stepped up last season to play some big time minutes on the varsity level, which should be valuable for the Mid-Carolina football program moving forward.

In addition to the Rebels wanting to get more wins this season, they are also looking to get revenge on their rivals Whitmire. Mid-Carolina had a 22 year win streak snapped last season at home in a defensive battle against the Wolverines. This season, they get a chance to go to Whitmire and get some payback.

Speaking of rivals, Mid-Carolina haven’t beat their biggest rival, Newberry High School, in football since the 2010 season. They will be surely looking to change that this season.

The Rebels are looking to finally eclipse three wins in a season as well this year. It’s something that they haven’t accomplished in nine seasons. Also, the Rebels will be searching for their first playoffs win since 2010.

Hopefully, the Rebels will be able to get things back on the right track this season and get over that .500 win total mark. They will kick off their 2024 campaign at home for the first two games and will play two of their rivals in two of the first three games of the season.

2023 Overall Record: (2-9, 2-4 region 4-AA), lost in first round of the state playoffs

2024 Record Prediction: 4-6

Key Returning Players: Keshon Williams-RB/LB, Junior; Ezerial Prater-MLB, Senior; Jamarian Dewalt-WR/FS, Senior; Wyatt Mazza-OLB/RB, Sophomore; Jaxson Moody-DE, Senior

2024 Schedule

Aug.23 – vs. Swansea

Aug.30 – vs. Newberry

Sept.6 – @ Whitmire

Sept.13 – @ North Central

Sept.20 – vs. Pelion

Sept.27 – @ Batesburg-Leesville

Oct.4 – vs.Fairfield Central*

Oct.11 – @ Columbia*

Oct.25 – @ Chester*

Nov.1 – vs. Eau Claire*

*region game

All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., but are subject to change.

