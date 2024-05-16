PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina High School held signing day ceremonies for seven senior student-athletes who all signed their college letters of intent on last week.

Davis Carter signed with Newberry College’s cheer team.

Justin Dover signed with Columbia College to continue his track and athletic career. He was apart of the varsity boys team that took home the region 2-AA championship.

Kirah Eigner signed her letter of intent with Coastal Carolina to continue her career as a competition cheerleader.

Jabari Flemon signed with USC Sumter’s baseball program. The shortstop and right hand pitcher helped the Rebels’ varsity baseball team win a region and district championship this season. They are also currently still in contention to possibly win a state championship as they are still alive in the Upper State Playoffs.

Lane Hobby signed with Montreat College to continue his golf career. He helped the Rebels’ golf team bring home a region championship this season, which was their fourth consecutive title.

Anna Grace Morris( javelin) signed with Converse College.

Last but certainly not least, Taylor Williams signs with Lander University’s cheer squad.

Congratulations to all seven seniors and good luck at the next level.

