PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Mid-Carolina Rebels varsity boys’ golf team brings home their fourth consecutive region championship.

Carter Hendrix shot a career low round of 66 to help propel the Rebels to another region title. Mid-Carolina finished the day with a total of 310 and were 19 shots ahead of Abbeville, who finished as the runner-up. Hendrix also earned medalist honors and was named region player of the year this season.

Congratulations to the Rebels’ varsity boys golf team on their fourth consecutive region title win.

